Park Hae Joon Is A Consul General Fueled By Desire For Power In New Film “HUMINT”

The upcoming film “HUMINT” has shared a glimpse of Park Hae Joon in character!

“HUMINT” is a spy action film that focuses on the conflict between North and South Korean agents as they investigate criminal activities near the Vladivostok border.

Park Hae Joon plays Hwang Chi Seong, North Korea’s consul general in Vladivostok, adding dimension to the film. Hwang Chi Seong comes into conflict with Park Geon (Park Jeong Min), a section chief from North Korea’s Ministry of State Security who arrives in Vladivostok to monitor him. Driven by a desire for power, he takes unpredictable actions, acting like a taut bowstring that heightens tension throughout the film.

Explaining why he chose “HUMINT,” Park Hae Joon said, “I decided to join the project because I have strong trust in my fellow actors and director Ryoo Seung Wan.”

Director Ryoo Seung Wan said, “I needed a face that could keep the project fresh, and I was drawn to the unexpected quality Park Hae Joon brings, so I persistently asked him to join.”

Park Hae Joon remarked, “It was a difficult character, and I had many concerns, but after talking with the director, I found its appealing sides and wanted to take on the challenge. It feels different from the characters I have shown before, and I really wanted to do well.”

“HUMINT” is set to hit theaters on February 11.

