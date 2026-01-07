Jung Zi So, Lee Soo Hyuk, And Cha Joo Young Display Tense Dynamics In Poster For New Film 'Sister'

The upcoming film “Sister” has unveiled a new poster!

“Sister” is a thriller that follows the story of Hae Ran (Jung Zi So), who kidnaps her sister for a large ransom; Tae Su (Lee Soo Hyuk), who plans the entire scheme; and So Jin (Cha Joo Young), the hostage who fights to survive in a desperate struggle to escape.

Jung Zi So, Lee Soo Hyuk, and Cha Joo Young will deliver suspense through fierce psychological battles in a confined space. The tense relationships between the three characters, who are caught up in a kidnapping with different desires and choices, will create a tightly layered narrative.

The poster captures a tense and fractured moment, with the fragmented faces of Hae Ran, Tae Su, and So Jin instantly creating a sense of unease. The three characters look off in different directions, hinting at their tangled relationships and hidden motives in the kidnapping while visually depicting the intensity of their conflicts.

Tae Su’s image is drenched in red, highlighting the threat of a ruthless kidnapper. Meanwhile, Hae Ran boldly declares in the poster’s tagline, “Today, I kidnapped my older sister,” heightening curiosity about the events that will unfold.

“Sister” is set to hit theaters on January 28, 2026.

In the meantime, watch Jung Zi So in “Who Is She!” below:

Watch Now

Lee Soo Hyuk in “Doom at Your Service” here:

Watch Now

And Cha Joo Young in “The Queen Who Crowns” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)