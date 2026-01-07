Kim Hye Yoon Confidently Reveals Her Gumiho Identity To Lomon In New Drama “No Tail To Tell” Poster

SBS’s upcoming drama “No Tail to Tell” has unveiled a new poster!

“No Tail to Tell” is a fantasy romance starring Kim Hye Yoon as Eun Ho, a quirky Gen Z gumiho (a magical nine-tailed fox) who is determined not to become human, and Lomon as Kang Si Yeol, an overly confident world-class soccer player. The drama follows the chaotic journey of the two as they attempt to save one another.

Kim Hye Yoon, who plays Eun Ho, continues the new legacy of K-gumiho with her Gen Z gumiho character. One day, while living a peaceful life with only legal matters to handle, she faces an unexpected event that shakes her world.

Lomon takes on a full-fledged romantic comedy as Kang Si Yeol. As a top striker for a famous overseas club, he had been living a perfect life until he unexpectedly becomes entangled with Eun Ho and faces unforeseen changes.

In the newly released main poster, Eun Ho grabs attention with a look as if she stepped out of an East Asian painting. Behind her, several flowing tails flutter, and a mysterious orb blooms on her hand, symbolizing the drama’s fantasy elements.

Above all, the phrase on the poster—“With this look and this charm, it’s only natural that you’d fall for me. As you know, I’m a gumiho”—naturally brings to mind Eun Ho’s elegant yet charming voice.

“No Tail to Tell” will premiere on January 16 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

