Watch: Ryeoun, Geum Sae Rok, And Sung Dong Il Act On Their Own Motives In New Mystery Thriller Drama 'Bloody Flower' Teaser

Upcoming Disney+ original series “Bloody Flower” has unveiled its first posters!

“Bloody Flower” is a mystery thriller that follows the people caught up with a serial killer who has the power to cure all incurable diseases.

The newly unveiled teaser opens with Lee Woo Gyeom (Ryeoun), clad in scrubs in an operating room, saving someone’s life. The scene then cuts to Lee Woo Gyeom being arrested as a serial killer, ratcheting up the tension.

As the footage moves between the detention center and the interrogation room, it brings into focus the motive behind why someone capable of saving lives would commit murder. Midway through, lawyer Park Han Joon (Sung Dong Il)—who takes on Lee Woo Gyeom’s defense to save his ailing daughter—and prosecutor Cha Yi Yeon (Geum Sae Rok), who aims to close the case with a death sentence, appear in turn, laying out their respective choices and positions.

Along with the tagline, “A murder to save the world,” a medical demonstration intended to prove a cure for incurable diseases and standoffs in and out of the courtroom raise viewers’ anticipation.

Watch the full teaser below!

“Bloody Flower” is set to air its first two episodes on February 4 and will release two new episodes each week thereafter.

