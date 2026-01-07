Lee Na Young, Jung Eun Chae, And Lee Chung Ah Show Unbreakable Solidarity In Poster For Upcoming Drama “Honour”

ENA’s upcoming law drama “Honour” has unveiled a new poster featuring Lee Na Young, Jung Eun Chae, and Lee Chung Ah!

Based on a Swedish series, “Honour” is a mystery thriller that tells the story of three lawyers who confront a massive scandal from the past head-on.

Lee Na Young, Jung Eun Chae, and Lee Chung Ah star as founding partners of the law firm L&J (Listen and Join), which specializes in representing victims of crimes against women.

Lee Na Young plays Yoon Ra Young, a high-profile celebrity lawyer with a huge following and the public face of L&J (Listen and Join). Jung Eun Chae plays Kang Shin Jae, the CEO of L&J, while Lee Chung Ah stars as Hwang Hyun Jin, L&J’s passionate, action-oriented lawyer. Rather than staying behind a desk, Hyun Jin relentlessly pursues the truth in the field.

The newly released poster captures the fierce struggle and unbreakable bond of Yoon Ra Young, Kang Shin Jae, and Hwang Hyun Jin, three attorneys at the law firm L&J, which specializes in representing female victims of crime.

The most striking element of the poster is the hands of the three lawyers firmly clasped together. More than a symbol of their 20-year friendship, it represents their unwavering resolve and trust to stand united until the very end, unshaken by any external pressure. Their unwavering charisma, as they stare straight ahead, combined with the poster’s caption, “Even if we break, we will never collapse,” delivers a powerful message and conveys the resilience of the three lawyers.

Additionally, while each woman’s eyes reflect a different personal story, they are all focused on a single shared goal, which is honor. The poster conveys the passion the three lawyers will display on the cold battlefield of the courtroom and the surprising transformations they will undergo while uncovering the truth behind each case.

The production team stated, “Through the main poster, we wanted to convey the strong will of the three lawyers who act as each other’s support system, as well as the overall message of the drama. During the shoot, Lee Na Young, Jung Eun Chae, and Lee Chung Ah displayed perfect chemistry, radiating powerful energy with just their gazes and poses.”

They added, “As secrets from their past return as a massive scandal that weighs heavily on them, the women’s fierce fight to protect their honor will deliver an intense thrill to viewers.”

“Honour” is set to premiere on February 2 at 10 p.m. KST.

