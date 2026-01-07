Yoo Jae Myung Introduces Yoon Sea To His Children Seo Hyun Jin And Lee Si Woo In 'Love Me'

JTBC’s “Love Me” has unveiled new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

A remake of a Swedish series by Josephine Bornebusch, “Love Me” tells the story of a somewhat selfish but relatable family where each member begins their own journey of love and personal growth. Seo Hyun Jin stars as Seo Jun Kyung, a successful OB-GYN (obstetrician-gynecologist) who seems to have a perfect life but is secretly hiding a deep loneliness.

Spoilers

Previously on “Love Me,” Seo Jin Ho (Yoo Jae Myung) had a hard time choosing to love again after losing his wife Kim Mi Ran (Jang Hye Jin). He felt guilty and blamed himself for seemingly living well on his own, yet he couldn’t ignore the heart-fluttering excitement he felt toward a new romance. He tried to move forward by throwing away his late wife’s belongings, only to realize that longing does not simply vanish. Ultimately, he resolved to live the rest of his life without denying the memory of his wife.

Jin Ho eventually came clean to his daughter Seo Jun Kyung and son Seo Jun Seo (Lee Si Woo) about having a girlfriend. His confession led to a chain of revelations: Jun Kyung revealed that her boyfriend Ju Do Hyun (Chang Ryul) has a 15-year-old son, and Jun Seo admitted he broke up with his girlfriend and quit his internship.

The newly released stills depict Jin Ho officially introducing his girlfriend Jin Ja Yeong (Yoon Sea) to the family. Despite the awkwardness, Jun Kyung and Jun Seo appear to cautiously accept the situation.

However, the preview for Episodes 7 and 8 hints at another realistic dilemma for Jin Ho. It suggests that Jin Ho might let go of the house he lived in with his late wife and find a completely new place to call home.

This decision is expected to make significant waves, as that house is the very history of the Seo family—a place where he and his wife lived for a long time, where the children grew up, and where the whole family laughed and cried together. Will Jun Kyung and Jun Seo, who have only just begun to accept their father’s new love, also be able to embrace his decision to let go of their home? It also remains to be seen why Jin Ho, who recently decided to live with the memories of his late wife, is now looking to establish a new home elsewhere.

The next episode of “Love Me” will air on January 9 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

Catch up on the drama below:

Watch Now

Source (1)