Yoo Ji Tae Is The Mastermind Behind King Park Ji Hoon’s Dethronement In “The King’s Warden”

The upcoming film “The King’s Warden” has shared new character stills of Yoo Ji Tae!

“The King’s Warden” is the first Korean film to center on the hidden story of King Danjong (Park Ji Hoon). The sixth king of Joseon, Danjong ascended the throne at age 12 but was dethroned by his uncle Grand Prince Suyang and exiled to Cheongnyeongpo, Gangwon Province, where he met his tragic end. Set in 1457 in Cheongnyeongpo, the film follows village chief Eom Heung Do (Yoo Hae Jin), who voluntarily transforms his village into an exile site to revitalize its future—and the unexpected bond he forms with the dethroned young king.

Yoo Ji Tae takes on the role of Han Myeong Hoe, the most powerful political figure in Joseon.

In the newly released stills, Han Myeong Hoe captivates with his imposing stature and piercing gaze brimming with authority.

Han Myeong Hoe is the chief architect behind the deposition of Yi Hong Wi—the personal name of King Danjong, the royal heir—and the rise of Grand Prince Suyang to the throne, making him the era’s ultimate power broker. Sensing a change in Yi Hong Wi’s eyes during his exile, Han Myeong Hoe keeps a close watch on him, applying relentless pressure regardless of time or place.

Yoo Ji Tae shared, “I believed Han Myeong Hoe’s authority needed to be conveyed even without words, purely through atmosphere. I carefully studied posture and eye movement to express that.”

Director Jang Hang Jun also praised the actor, saying, “Yoo Ji Tae approaches his roles with great seriousness and sincerity. It was exciting to be able to present yet another version of Han Myeong Hoe,” further heightening expectations for his performance.

“The King’s Warden” is set to hit theaters on February 4.

