Kim Seung Soo And Yoo Ho Jung Portray A Married Couple Divided By Clashing Values In “Recipe For Love'

Upcoming drama “Recipe for Love” has unveiled new stills of Yoo Ho Jung and Kim Seung Soo!

“Recipe for Love” is a family reconciliation drama about two families who have been entangled in bad blood for 30 years. As misunderstandings are resolved and old wounds begin to heal, the two households gradually come together and are reborn as one family.

Yoo Ho Jung plays Han Seong Mi, a bright yet rational psychiatrist who is also the daughter-in-law of Gongmyeongjeongdaehan Clinic. Kim Seung Soo stars as Gong Jeong Han, the clinic’s head director—a warm, deeply human figure who brings gravitas to the story.

The newly released stills vividly capture the shifting dynamics between Han Seong Mi and Gong Jeong Han, a married couple whose relationship oscillates between warmth and emotional distance. Regarded as the very “icon of a perfect family,” the two are confronted with an unexpected crisis, raising anticipation for the complex marital story that lies ahead.

The growing rift between Han Seong Mi, who possesses a strong sense of self-worth, confidence, and social influence, and Gong Jeong Han, who is modest yet unwavering in his beliefs, reaches a breaking point when they become entangled in an unexpected controversy.

Adding further intrigue, Han Seong Mi and Gong Jeong Han present starkly different sides of themselves in their professional and private lives. Though Han Seong Mi is praised by the public as a “love evangelist,” she remains emotionally distant from her own family. In contrast, Gong Jeong Han consistently places his patients above everything else. With their values colliding at a crucial crossroads, the question remains: what choices will they make?

“Recipe for Love” will premiere on January 31 at 8 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim Seung Soo in "Delivery Man"

