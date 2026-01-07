Watch: Oh Yeon Seo And Choi Jin Hyuk Take First Steps Toward Love After Pregnancy And A Proposal In “Positively Yours”

The upcoming drama “Positively Yours” has unveiled a new teaser!

Based on a popular webtoon, “Positively Yours” is a romantic comedy that follows the unexpected consequences of a one-night stand between a man and a woman who have both sworn off marriage. Choi Jin Hyuk plays Kang Du Jun, the CEO of Taehan Liquor and a second-generation chaebol who seemingly has it all, while Oh Yeon Seo portrays Jang Hui Won, the youngest-ever manager on Taehan Liquor’s new product development team—someone who scores a perfect 100 at work but zero in love.

In the newly released trailer, Du Jun is visibly rattled upon learning that the woman he spent a one-night stand with is pregnant. Though caught off guard by the unexpected news, he approaches the situation with a composed sense of responsibility, carefully weighing his options between providing child support and getting married. His line, “There are different ways to take responsibility,” underscores his internal conflict, before the trailer ultimately teases his decision to marry Hui Won—sparking curiosity about the consequences that lie ahead.

Hui Won, meanwhile, remains steadfast in her dream of creating her own beer brand, boldly declaring, “I’m going to make a beer that everyone will fall for!” The one-night incident becomes a turning point that upends her carefully planned life, pushing her into unfamiliar territory and new challenges. Thrust into a seemingly chance-driven yet fate-like situation, Du Jun and Hui Won slowly begin to open their hearts to one another, setting the stage for a romance that unfolds amid uncertainty, growth, and unexpected connection.

Watch the trailer below!

“Positively Yours” premieres on January 17 at 10:30 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, check out a teaser for the drama with English subtitles below:

Watch Now

Source (1)