Watch: Roh Jeong Eui, Bae In Hyuk, And Park Seo Ham Bond With Adorable Child Actor At Script Reading For “Our Universe”

tvN’s upcoming drama “Our Universe” has shared a glimpse of its lively first script reading session!

“Our Universe” is a romance drama that follows two in-laws who, despite starting off on bad terms, end up living under the same roof to raise their 20-month-old nephew Woo Joo together, after the sudden passing of their older siblings.

The newly released script reading video captures the warm and energetic atmosphere on set, as the cast quickly settles into their roles. Bae In Hyuk, Roh Jeong Eui, Park Seo Ham, and the rest of the ensemble deliver lively performances while doting on child actor Park Yoo Ho, who plays the adorable Woo Joo.

Bae In Hyuk stars as Sun Tae Hyung, a blunt and seemingly cold photographer’s assistant who hides a surprisingly soft heart. Despite his assistant title, he has skills even the lead photographer envies.

Roh Jeong Eui takes on the role of Woo Hyun Jin, a bright and passionate new employee at BS Food who dreams of nothing more than an ordinary, “boring” daily life. Her world is turned upside down when an unexpected tragedy forces her to take responsibility for her nephew Woo Joo after losing her beloved older sister—the only family she had left. Though overwhelmed by grief, Woo Hyun Jin endures, drawing strength from Woo Joo’s presence.

Park Seo Ham plays Park Yoon Sung, the handsome and highly capable team leader of Planning Team 3 at BS Food—and the company’s youngest team leader. His calm confidence is shaken when his first love from university, Woo Hyun Jin, joins the company as a new recruit.

As Sun Tae Hyung and Woo Hyun Jin embark on a chaotic and bickering co-parenting journey as in-laws, sparks inevitably begin to fly. The actors teased, “As they live together and bicker, they also grow together,” hinting at a romance that blossoms through shared responsibility, conflict, and emotional healing.

Check out the fun script reading video below!

“Our Universe” will premiere on February 4 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

