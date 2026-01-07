Oh Yeon Seo Dishes On Her Chemistry With Choi Jin Hyuk In New Rom-Com Drama 'Positively Yours'

Oh Yeon Seo has shared her thoughts on her upcoming drama “Positively Yours”!

Based on a popular webtoon, “Positively Yours” is a romantic comedy about the unexpected consequences of a one-night stand between a man and a woman who have both sworn off marriage. Oh Yeon Seo will star as Jang Hui Won, a workaholic who has never been in a relationship.

When asked why she decided to star in “Positively Yours,” Oh Yeon Seo named two reasons: her character and the chance to work with director Kim Jin Sung again.

“I worked with director [Kim Jin Sung] for ‘The Player 2: Master of Swindlers,’ and I had such a great time filming that drama,” explained Oh Yeon Seo. “I also had a lot of faith in the director.”

She continued, “Additionally, I really enjoyed reading the script for ‘Positively Yours.’ I was drawn in by the charms of Jang Hui Won’s character, and I thought that it’d be fun to play her, which is why I chose [to appear in this drama].”

As for how similar her character is to her real-life personality, Oh Yeon Seo replied, “About 30 percent. I’m also really serious about my work and I work hard as well, but I want to learn from Hui Won’s sincere attitude and effort towards her work. I also want to learn from Hui Won’s strengths of being friendly to everyone and approaching people with sincerity, along with her intelligence, competence, cheerfulness, and warmth.”

Oh Yeon Seo also expressed confidence in her chemistry with her co-star Choi Jin Hyuk, who plays Kang Du Jun, the CEO of the company where she works.

“If I had to rate my chemistry with Choi Jin Hyuk, I’d give it a score of 100 out of 100,” said the actress. “He’s always considerate and ready to compromise in any situation. We also work well together in terms of our acting chemistry, and our teamwork is smooth and seamless, so it’s a lot of fun and very comfortable acting with him.”

When asked to pick a scene from early on in “Positively Yours” to recommend to viewers, Oh Yeon Seo replied, “What stands out in my memory is the scene where [Hui Won] faces her mother, along with the scene where she struggles with having to choose between her future and her child.

“I thought to myself, ‘What if this kind of situation actually happened in real life?’ And then I thought, ‘No matter what decision you made, it’d be difficult, heartbreaking, and exhausting.’ Because of that, I felt that filming was even more emotionally challenging, and I spent a lot of time pondering how to handle it. As I spent a lot of time debating [how to portray her emotions], I hope that viewers will be able to empathize strongly with Hui Won.”

Finally, Oh Yeon Seo concluded, “I hope that ‘Positively Yours’ will be a drama that can give you warmth in this cold winter. In addition to the story of Du Jun and Hui Won, all of the characters are charming and lovable, so I think you’ll enjoy watching. I also hope you look forward to seeing what happens in Du Jun and Hui Won’s love story.”

“Positively Yours” premieres on January 17 at 10:30 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, check out a teaser for the drama with English subtitles below:

