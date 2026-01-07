ILLIT's Minju In Talks To Step Down As 'Music Bank' MC + Moon Sang Min Reported To Be Leaving

ILLIT’s Minju is currently in talks to leave KBS 2TV’s “Music Bank.”

On January 7, both Minju and Moon Sang Min were reported to be stepping down from their MC positions on the weekly music show.

Later that day, a representative of KBS officially clarified, “Minju is currently in discussions about the possibility of leaving ‘Music Bank.’”

KBS has not yet made a statement on the reports of Moon Sang Min’s departure.

Minju first joined “Music Bank” as an MC approximately one year and three months ago, in October 2024, while Moon Sang Min first joined the show back in May 2024.

