Kim Min Ju, Lomon, And Moon Sang Min Impress At Script Reading For New Fantasy Drama

Netflix’s upcoming drama “Beauty in the Beast” (working title) has shared a glimpse of its first script reading session!

“Beauty in the Beast” is a youth fantasy romance about Min Soo, who hides the secret of her ability to transform into a wolf, and the events that unfold when she meets her college senior Hae Jun and a werewolf boy named Do Ha. Director Jin Hyuk, known for “The Legend of the Blue Sea” and “The Tale of Lady Ok,” will helm the series, with screenwriter Gin Han Sai of Netflix’s “Extracurricular” and “Glitch” handling the script.

The series follows a chaotic campus story that begins when Min Soo, a werewolf, enters college. After spending her life suppressing her emotions and behavior to avoid turning into a wolf, Min Soo was strictly trained from a young age to adapt to society and now faces a new world as she starts college.

Kim Min Ju plays Ha Min Soo, a girl who can transform into a wolf. Because of an ability that must never be discovered, Min Soo has spent her life holding herself back, yet she remains a curious girl with many things she wants to do and places she wants to visit, dreaming of an ordinary life.

Moon Sang Min will play Hae Jun, Min Soo’s college senior. Despite a first impression that makes him seem intimidating with a sullen facial expression and sharp eyes, Hae Jun has a gentle side that has earned him the nickname “big puppy.” Although he is usually indifferent to others, Min Soo, who acts strangely whenever she is around him, keeps catching his attention for reasons he cannot explain.

Lomon will play Do Ha, a free-spirited werewolf. Do Ha, who acts without hesitation when he wants something, finds Min Soo, who lives by suppressing her emotions, both frustrating and strangely hard to ignore.

Are you excited for this new drama? Stay tuned for more updates!

