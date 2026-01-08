Park Ji Hoon And Yoo Hae Jin Build An Unlikely Friendship In 'The King's Warden' Posters

“The King’s Warden” has unveiled new official psoters!

“The King’s Warden” is the first Korean film to center on the hidden story of King Danjong (Park Ji Hoon). The sixth king of Joseon, Danjong ascended the throne at age 12 but was dethroned by his uncle Grand Prince Suyang and exiled to Cheongnyeongpo, Gangwon Province, where he met his tragic end. Set in 1457 in Cheongnyeongpo, the film follows village chief Eom Heung Do (Yoo Hae Jin), who voluntarily transforms his village into an exile site to revitalize its future—and the unexpected bond he forms with the dethroned young king.

The two new posters depict the young dethroned King Danjong and village chief Eom Heung Do.

In the first poster, Eom Heung Do and Yi Hong Wi (the personal name of King Danjong) are heading toward a destination while riding a raft, raising questions about what will unfold at Cheongnyeongpo, which is surrounded by cliffs and a river. Although Eo Heung Do harbors the goal of making his village into an exile site in chase of a life of abundance, he meets an unlikely figure along the way.

Another poster captures Eom Heung Do and Yi Hong Wi standing together at the exile site with contrasting appearances. Unlike Eom Heung Do who has a friendly appearance, Yi Hong Wi has an air of dignity, raising anticipation for the gradual development of their friendship. The text, “Year 1457, Cheongnyeongpo, the story history tried to erase,” further builds intrigue for a hidden story.

“The King’s Warden” is scheduled to hit theaters on February 4.

