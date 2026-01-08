EXID's Hani In Talks For New Weekend Drama

EXID’s Hani may return to the small screen for the first time in three years!

On January 8, a media outlet reported that Hani will star in KBS’s new Saturday-Sunday drama “Love Is Coming” (literal title).

In response to the report, Hani’s agency SUBLIME stated, “Hani is reviewing [the casting offer for] KBS2’s ‘Love Is Coming.’”

Hani has reportedly been offered the lead role of Han Gyu Rim.

“Love Is Coming” is written by Lee Kyung Hee of “I’m Sorry, I Love You” and “Uncontrollably Fond” and will be helmed by director Hong Seok Gu.

If Hani accepts the casting offer, “Love Is Coming” will be her first KBS weekend drama and first drama in three years following her last project “Call It Love.”

