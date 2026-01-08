Shin Sae Kyeong Is A Mysterious Woman Working At A North Korean Restaurant In New Film “HUMINT”

The upcoming film “HUMINT” has shared a glimpse of Shin Sae Kyeong in character!

“HUMINT” is a spy action film that focuses on the conflict between North and South Korean agents as they investigate criminal activities near the Vladivostok border.

Shin Sae Kyeong plays Chae Sun Hwa, who works at a North Korean restaurant in Vladivostok and is connected to all the other characters including Chief Jo (Zo In Sung), who proposes that she become an informant, as well as Park Geon (Park Jeong Min) and Hwang Chi Seong (Park Hae Joon). In the stills she projects both a mysterious aura and a determined gaze.

Shin Sae Kyeong expressed her excitement, saying, “From the moment I first read the script I had no doubts, and I was excited the entire time reading it. I felt honored to be part of it.”

Director Ryoo Seung Wan praised the actress, saying, “Shin Sae Kyeong has her own charm that is truly fresh. She has a strong inner presence which made it a pleasure to work with her. Shin Sae Kyeong’s close-ups on the big screen have a unique impact. Audiences will see a side of her as a film actress that they haven’t seen before.”

“HUMINT” is set to hit theaters on February 11.

In the meantime, watch Shin Sae Kyeong in “The Bride of Habaek”:

