Lee Chung Ah Is A Lawyer Who Leads From The Front In New Drama “Honour”

ENA’s upcoming law drama “Honour” has unveiled new stills of Lee Chung Ah in character!

Based on a Swedish series, “Honour” is a mystery thriller that tells the story of three lawyers who confront a massive scandal from the past head-on.

Lee Chung Ah plays Hwang Hyun Jin, the action-oriented lawyer at L&J (Listen and Join), a law firm that specializes in defending female victims of crime. Lee Chung Ah brings a different kind of energy to the series, setting her apart from Lee Na Young, who plays celebrity lawyer Yoon Ra Young, and Jung Eun Chae, who plays Kang Shin Jae, the firm’s CEO and lead lawyer.

Hwang Hyun Jin is fiery, intolerant of injustice, and guided by an unwavering sense of righteousness. She trains both body and mind to be ready to rush to the scene of any incident and relies on hands-on investigation. For her clients, she fearlessly dives into danger and uncovers the ugly truths behind perpetrators, giving viewers a sense of catharsis.

The newly released stills capture Hwang Hyun Jin’s energy as she moves between the courtroom and the field. A scene of her delivering passionate arguments in court shows her intensity and determination.

Another image of her sitting in front of a laptop, taking a call with a serious facial expression, highlights her professionalism.

A still of her practicing judo with sharp focus and a strong stance also demonstrates her charisma.

The production team remarked, “Lee Chung Ah perfectly embodies her character, projecting both sharp intelligence and dynamic energy. Please look forward to seeing a new side of action-oriented lawyer Lee Chung Ah and her fearless actions.”

“Honour” is set to premiere on February 2 at 10 p.m. KST.

