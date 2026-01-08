3 Reasons To Look Forward To Han So Hee And Jeon Jong Seo’s Upcoming Film “Project Y”

The upcoming film “Project Y” has revealed three key reasons why viewers should be excited for its release!

Set against the backdrop of Seoul’s glamorous Gangnam district, “Project Y” is a crime film that follows Mi Seon (Han So Hee) and Do Kyung (Jeon Jong Seo), two close friends who have nothing but each other. Desperate to escape their harsh reality, they plot to steal 8 billion won (approximately $5.53 million) worth of gold bars and vanish without a trace.

Ahead of its release, “Project Y” has shared three reasons to anticipate the film:

1. Captivating characters brought to life by a standout cast

“Project Y” has drawn early attention with the casting of star actresses Han So Hee and Jeon Jong Seo. They are joined by reliable actors Kim Shin Rok, Jung Young Joo, and Kim Sung Cheol along with scene-stealers Lee Jae Gyun and OH MY GIRL’s YooA. Together, they promise to make the film a visual and emotional treat.

Each actor brings a distinct personality to their role, creating fresh chemistry among characters entangled in the pursuit of illegal money and gold. Particularly noteworthy is the natural chemistry between Han So Hee and Jeon Jong Seo, who are close friends in real life. The ensemble also features surprising pairings that generate powerful on-screen synergy.

2. An unpredictable story that keeps viewers on edge

When Mi Seon and Do Kyung plan to steal illegal money from CEO To (Kim Sung Cheol) to change their lives, the desires of seven people—including CEO To, Ga Young (Kim Shin Rok), Hwang So (Jung Young Joo), Seok Gu (Lee Jae Gyun), and Ha Kyung (YooA)—become intertwined.

The tension from these seven distinct characters clashing, the chase for the gold bars, and the unpredictable twists in a seemingly simple story make the film’s 108-minute runtime fly by. Its bold pacing and stylish direction are especially gripping, promising to draw viewers in.

3. Impressive vocalist lineup for OST led by GRAY

The film’s soundtrack, led by hip-hop musician and producer GRAY as music director, is generating just as much excitement. The songs, which range in genres from jazz to city pop, give the film its own unique musical identity. They are crafted to capture the emotions of the characters and scenes while offering viewers another layer of enjoyment.

The soundtrack also features performances by acclaimed artists Hwasa, Kim Wan Sun, DeVita, Hoody, and An Shinae. Particularly striking is the opening scene, accompanied by Hwasa’s soulful voice, which immediately captivates audiences and sets the stage for the thrilling, unpredictable events that unfold in “Project Y.”

“Project Y” is set to hit theaters on January 21.

