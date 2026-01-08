Kim Seon Ho And Go Youn Jung Grow Closer While Traveling Together For Work In “Can This Love Be Translated?”

Netflix’s upcoming series “Can This Love Be Translated?” has unveiled new stills!

“Can This Love Be Translated?” depicts the romance that blossoms between multilingual interpreter Joo Ho Jin (Kim Seon Ho) and top star Cha Mu Hee (Go Youn Jung) as their professional relationship takes unpredictable and heartwarming turns.

The newly released stills offer a glimpse into the unpredictable romantic chemistry between Joo Ho Jin and Cha Mu Hee. From Ho Jin browsing a foreign bookstore with a calm expression to shots that capture his conflicted emotions against breathtaking natural backdrops, the stills highlight his emotional shifts. Known for his firm, precise personality, Ho Jin appears increasingly shaken as he becomes entangled with Mu Hee.

Stills of Mu Hee—who rises from an unknown actress to an overnight top star—show her fully immersed in filming, while other moments capture her lost in deep thought. As Mu Hee spends more time with Ho Jin, she too is swept into an emotional whirlwind.

Meanwhile, from their first meeting in Japan to traveling together for the filming of “Romantic Trip” in Canada and Italy, Ho Jin and Mu Hee gradually grow closer while spending time across multiple countries. From sweet moments of shared smiles and eye contact to stills steeped in tension on dark city streets, their journey—marked by both happiness and conflict—heightens anticipation for the unpredictable events and turbulent romance that unfold in unfamiliar places.

Adding another layer of intrigue, stills show Hiro (Fukushi Sota) holding onto Mu Hee on the red carpet, hinting at the role he may play as an unexpected variable between Ho Jin and Mu Hee during the filming of “Romantic Trip.” Additional stills featuring the capable “Romantic Trip” PD Shin Ji Sun (Lee Yi Dam) and Mu Hee’s longtime manager Kim Yong Woo (Choi Woo Sung) further pique curiosity about the paths each character will take.

“Can This Love Be Translated?” will premiere on January 16.

Source (1)