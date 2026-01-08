Ji Sung Starts His Second-Life Revenge By Following Park Hee Soon In “The Judge Returns”

“The Judge Returns” has unveiled new stills ahead of its next episode!

Based on a web novel, “The Judge Returns” follows corrupt judge Lee Han Young (Ji Sung), who lives as a slave to a powerful law firm before unexpectedly traveling back 10 years into the past. Given a second chance, he decides to seek justice by punishing great evils.

In last week’s broadcast, Lee Han Young handed down a heavy sentence in the trial of Jang Tae Sik (Kim Bup Rae), an S Group executive protected by Kang Shin Jin (Park Hee Soon), for creating slush funds and tax evasion. As a result, Han Young was framed for murder and later attacked by Kang Shin Jin’s men, ultimately losing his life—only to awaken 10 years in the past as a judge at the Chungnam District Court. Realizing the suffering caused by his unjust rulings in his previous life, Han Young decides that in this second chance at life, he will walk the path of justice.

After Episode 2 ended with Han Young deliberately hitting serial killer Kim Sang Jin (Bae In Hyuk) with his car—signaling the start of his bold transformation—the newly released stills capture Han Young’s “detective mode” as he secretly tails someone.

Inside his car, Han Young stares intensely outside, determined not to miss a single moment. At the end of his sharp gaze stand Kang Shin Jin, the chief criminal judge of the Seoul Central District Court, and his right-hand man Kim Jin Han (Jung Hee Tae).

Before his return to the past, Han Young had learned from his colleague Kim Yoon Hyuk (Jang Jae Ho) that Kang Shin Jin was the one who framed him for the murder of an S Construction executive. Furthermore, as he lay dying after being stabbed by Kwak Soon Won (Park Gun Il), Han Young personally witnessed that the one who ordered his death was Kang Shin Jin himself. Now returned from the brink of death, Han Young is expected to launch a full-scale counterattack against great evil, beginning with his meticulous surveillance of Kang Shin Jin and Kim Jin Han.

Meanwhile, unaware that Han Young is on their trail, Kang Shin Jin and Kim Jin Han hold a private meeting of their own. Through their secretive conversation, the two begin sketching out a grand scheme to tighten their grip on the judiciary—raising the question of whether Han Young will be able to stop them.

The next episode of “The Judge Returns” airs on January 9 at 9:50 p.m. KST!

