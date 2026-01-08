Longtime Friends Lee Si Woo And Dahyun Face Each Other With Heavy Hearts After Crossing A Line In “Love Me”

Lee Si Woo and TWICE’s Dahyun have personally shared insights into what comes after their characters’ first kiss—as well as key viewing points for the latter half of the series!

A remake of a Swedish series by Josephine Bornebusch, “Love Me” tells the story of a somewhat selfish yet deeply relatable family, with each member embarking on their own journey of love and personal growth.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Seo Jun Seo (Lee Si Woo) made his first real effort to break free from the hopelessly repetitive cycle of his everyday life. That effort paid off when he earned recognition from his academic advisor and even secured an internship opportunity. However, when he tried to share the good news with his girlfriend Yoon Sol (Kim Shana), he was met instead with a cruel confession—that she had cheated and moved on to another man.

Overcome by emotion, Jun Seo ended up in a physical altercation and spiraled further out of control. As he always does when things fall apart, he sought refuge with his closest friend, Ji Hye On (Dahyun). Yet Hye On, watching Jun Seo crumble, was in even deeper pain herself. Unable to hold back any longer, she finally confessed the feelings she had long kept hidden. What followed was an impulsive kiss and a night that neither of them was prepared for. Still unable to make sense of what had happened, Jun Seo left without resolution—while Hye On, despite her feelings, chose not to stop him.

In the preview for the upcoming episodes, Jun Seo’s inner turmoil only intensifies. Retracing his father Seo Jin Ho’s (Yoo Jae Myung) steps, he visits a church, where Priest Chang Sik (Lee Si Hoon) asks him, “Was it just a moment of reckless passion?” Jun Seo finds himself unable to answer. Trapped between guilt and confusion, he struggles to even define his emotions. The preview also captures him cautiously approaching Hye On, saying, “I think I should apologize.”

Newly released stills further emphasize the emotional distance between them. As they stand face to face, their contrasting emotional temperatures are unmistakable. Hye On draws a firm line, telling Jun Seo, “My feelings are my feelings, and I don’t expect anything from you. So you don’t need to say more.” Adding to the tension, her slightly disheveled appearance hints that something more may be weighing on her.

Regarding the story’s direction, Lee Si Woo shared, “Please watch to see how their relationship changes after the kiss, as well as Jun Seo’s growth as he becomes increasingly small and flawed while comparing himself to Hye On.”

Dahyun added, “Please keep an eye on what choices these two make after the belief that they knew each other better than anyone begins to crumble,” and continued, “I hope viewers will look forward to the tender, poignant moments of youth that Jun Seo and Hye On will create together.”

With Jun Seo’s apology rooted in guilt and Hye On choosing distance over expectation, viewers are left wondering—which direction will their relationship ultimately take?

The next episode of “Love Me” will air on January 9 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

Catch up on the drama below:

