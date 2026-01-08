Stars Graduate From Hanlim Arts School

Many more celebrities have now graduated from Hanlim Arts School!

An arts high school attended by many idols and actors, Hanlim Arts School held its graduation ceremony on January 8. Stars including ZEROBASEONE’s Han Yu Jin, IVE’s Leeseo, TWS’s Kyungmin, KickFlip’s Donghyeon, izna’s Ryu Sarang, IDID’s Park Seonghyeon, CLASS:y’s Jimin, idntt’s Lee JaeYoung, The Wind’s Park Hayuchan, USPEER’s Sian and Seoyu, ODD YOUTH’s Summer, Candy Shop’s Sui and Sarang, AtHeart’s Arin, and actress Kim Si Ah are among the graduating seniors this year.

Check out some of the videos and photos that the stars took to celebrate their special day!

ZEROBASEONE’s Han Yu Jin

IVE’s Leeseo

TWS’s Kyungmin

(with TWS members, KickFlip’s Donghyeon)

KickFlip’s Donghyeon

(with KickFlip members)

izna’s Ryu Sarang

tripleS’s HyeRin, ChaeWon, and SooMin

Kim Si Ah

IDID’s Park Seonghyeon

(with IDID’s Baek Junhyuk and Jeong Semin)

CLASS:y’s Jimin

idntt’s Lee JaeYoung

(with idntt members)

The Wind’s Park Hayuchan

(with The Wind members)

USPEER’s Sian and Seoyu

ODD YOUTH’s Summer

(with ODD YOUTH’s Myah)

Candy Shop’s Sui and Sarang

(with Candy Shop members)

AtHeart’s Arin

(with AtHeart members)

Congratulations to all of the graduates!

Bottom Right Photo Credit: Xportsnews