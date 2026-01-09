Lee Je Hoon Returns To His Original Identity To Investigate Jeon So Nee's Death In 'Taxi Driver 3'

Lee Je Hoon will shed his alter egos in favor of his true identity for the final mission of “Taxi Driver 3”!

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, SBS’s “Taxi Driver” is a drama about a mysterious taxi service that delivers vengeance on behalf of victims who are unable to get justice through the law.

In newly released stills from the drama’s next episode, Kim Do Gi (Lee Je Hoon), who was a soldier before joining Rainbow Taxi, makes a seamless return to his original profession. Instead of his trademark bomber jacket, Do Gi sports a military uniform and combat gear after transforming back into a special forces officer.

Spoilers

After learning that his former special forces subordinate Yoo Sun Ah (Jeon So Nee) has died under mysterious circumstances, the shocked and devastated Do Gi returns to the military in order to uncover the truth behind her suspicious death.

His sharp salute and dignified posture hint at his past as a model soldier, exuding an aura that is both gentle and strong at the same time. Meanwhile, a photo of Do Gi driving a military truck instead of his usual taxi late at night raises the question of what he could be pursuing with such a determined expression.

What sort of plan will Do Gi hatch in order to get past the military’s iron-clad security and cover-up system? To find out, tune in to the next episode of “Taxi Driver 3” on January 9 at 9:50 p.m. KST!

