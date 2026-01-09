Girls' Generation's Taeyeon Renews Contract With SM

Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon will extend her 19-year partnership with SM Entertainment.

On January 9, SM announced, “We are delighted to continue together once again with our cherished artist Taeyeon, based on the trust and bond we have built over many years. We will continue to support Taeyeon in various ways so that she can shine even brighter as a global artist.”

Taeyeon debuted in 2007 as a member of Girls’ Generation and launched her solo career in 2015, receiving immense love. As a one-of-a-kind vocalist, she reaffirmed her deep trust in SM by renewing her contract with the company that has supported her over the past 19 years.

Most recently, Taeyeon released her first compilation album “Panorama: The Best of TAEYEON” to mark the 10th anniversary of her solo debut.

Source (1)