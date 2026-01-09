Cho Han Gyul Dishes On His Character In Upcoming Drama 'Undercover Miss Hong'

Cho Han Gyul has shared his thoughts about the upcoming drama “Undercover Miss Hong” and his character!

Set in the late 1990s, “Undercover Miss Hong” is a comedy starring Park Shin Hye as Hong Geum Bo, an elite financial supervisory officer in her 30s who goes undercover as a 20-year-old entry-level employee at a securities firm where suspicious financial transactions have been detected.

Jo Han Gyul plays Albert Oh—a cinephile and the maternal grandson of the Hanmin Securities chairman who crash-lands in Yeouido with a golden parachute.

The actor shared his first impression of “Undercover Miss Hong,” saying, “From the very first read, the script flowed so easily and was truly fun. The late-1990s office setting felt especially compelling.”

Speaking about his chemistry with the cast, Cho Han Gyul expressed gratitude, saying, “I felt the teamwork with all the actors was the best. Since I was the youngest, the senior cast members really looked after me, and I was able to finish filming happily.”

Regarding his character, Cho Han Gyul shared, “Albert Oh may come off as a carefree, spoiled kid, but he is actually smart and sensitive. He is cool by nature and, surprisingly, sociable enough to become friends with older adults without any awkwardness—so I hope viewers will look fondly upon him.”

“Undercover Miss Hong” will premiere on January 17 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

