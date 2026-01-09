Ji Sung Gets Slapped By Oh Se Young After Going Back In Time To 2025 On 'The Judge Returns'

MBC’s “The Judge Returns” has shared an intriguing sneak peek of Ji Sung and Oh Se Young’s memorable first encounter!

“The Judge Returns” is a new drama starring Ji Sung as corrupt judge Lee Han Young, who lives as a slave to a powerful law firm before unexpectedly traveling back 10 years into the past. Given a second chance, he decides to seek justice by punishing great evils.

Previously on “The Judge Returns,” Lee Han Young traveled back in time after an unjust death, leaving him determined to correct the tragedies caused by his misrulings from his first life.

In the drama’s upcoming third episode, Lee Han Young will meet Yoo Se Hee, who was his wife in his first life, for the first time in his second life. Newly released stills from the episode capture a tense confrontation between the two after Lee Han Young travels back in time to 2025, when he hadn’t yet met Yoo Se Hee.

Initially, Lee Han Young appears to be in control of the situation, wearing a relaxed smile as he gazes confidently at Yoo Se Hee, who glares daggers at him with a resentful expression.

However, in a later photo, Lee Han Young is seen holding his cheek while looking shocked and bewildered, as if he has just been slapped. The other people in the cafe also appear startled, with everyone taking out their phones to record the unfolding situation.

To find out what happens between Lee Han Young and Yoo Se Hee, who were a married couple in a different life, catch the third episode of “The Judge Returns” on January 9 at 9:50 p.m. KST!

