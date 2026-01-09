BLACKPINK's Lisa To Present At 2026 Golden Globe Awards

BLACKPINK’s Lisa will be presenting an award at the 83rd annual Golden Globes!

On January 8 local time, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced its star-studded lineup of presenters for the upcoming 2026 Golden Globe Awards. The Golden Globes, which honor achievements in both film and television, are widely considered the second most prestigious film awards in the United States, following the Academy Awards.

Lisa, who made her small-screen debut in Season 3 of “The White Lotus”—which is nominated for Best Television Drama Series—will be taking the stage as a presenter at this year’s ceremony.

The 2026 Golden Globe Awards will air live on January 11 at 8 p.m. ET.