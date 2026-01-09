Jung Zi So And Lee Soo Hyuk's Plot To Kidnap Her Sister Cha Joo Young Goes Awry In Thriller Film 'Sister'

Suspect everyone: the kidnapper, the accomplice, and even the hostage.

Upcoming thriller film “Sister” has unveiled suspenseful new stills of its leads Jung Zi So, Lee Soo Hyuk, and Cha Joo Young. The movie will tell the story of the secrets hidden between Hae Ran (Jung Zi So), who kidnaps her half-sister for a large ransom; Tae Su (Lee Soo Hyuk), who plans the entire scheme; and So Jin (Cha Joo Young), the hostage who fights to survive in a desperate struggle to escape.

The newly released stills capture a wide range of moments from the film, starting from the beginning of the kidnapping to the shocking moments when Hae Ran, Tae Su, and So Jin’s hidden secrets come to light. One photo shows the masked Hae Ran and Tae Su kidnapping the helpless So Jin, while others show Tae Su driving with a cold expression and So Jin tied up on a bed with her face covered.

Notably, there is a subtle tension between Hae Ran and Tae Su, whose expressions hint at a rift between the two partners in crime. Their unreadable gazes pique curiosity about the fierce psychological battle between the duo and what direction their crumbling relationship will take.

Finally, So Jin launches a counterattack as she breaks free and points a gun at someone, sparking a dramatic turn of events in the story.

“Sister” is scheduled to hit theaters on January 28.

In the meantime, watch Jung Zi So in “Who Is She!” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And Cha Joo Young in “The Queen Who Crowns” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)