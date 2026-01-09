Jeno Faces A Career Slump As Jaemin Brightly Enters His Life As A Transfer Student In “WIND UP”

The upcoming short-form drama “WIND UP” has unveiled new character posters!

“WIND UP” is a coming-of-age sports drama that follows Woo Jin (Jeno), a high school baseball pitcher who can no longer throw a strike, and Tae Hee (Jaemin), a transfer student who appoints himself as Woo Jin’s manager. The drama captures the dazzling friendship that develops between the two students and is helmed by director Kim Sung Ho, known for Netflix’s “Move to Heaven” and KBS’s “Bad Prosecutor.”

In the newly released posters, Jeno fully embodies Woo Jin, a pitcher suffering from the yips. Wearing his baseball uniform, he gazes off into the distance with a resolute gaze as the caption reads, “I’m a pitcher who can’t throw a strike.” The image poignantly conveys the inner conflict of a former middle school MVP now trapped in a deep slump.

Jaemin, on the other hand, brings a refreshing contrast as Tae Hee, a cheerful and upbeat transfer student. His poster features the playful line, “Don’t you need a manager?” hinting at the moment he unexpectedly steps into Woo Jin’s life and volunteers to become his manager—setting the stage for the evolving dynamic and bond between the two characters.

“WIND UP” will premiere on January 16 at 6 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Jeno and Jaemin cameo in “A-TEEN” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)