Watch: Park Bo Gum, Lee Sang Yi, And Kwak Dong Yeon Nervously Watch The Door For Customers In New Variety Show

tvN’s upcoming variety show “Bogum’s Magic Curl” (working title) has unveiled a new teaser!

“Bogum’s Magic Curl” follows Park Bo Gum—who holds a national barber’s license—and his close friends Lee Sang Yi and Kwak Dong Yeon as they run a special barbershop in a remote rural village, tending to both hair and hearts.

A newly released second teaser video offers a preview of daily life at the rural village barbershop, where Park Bo Gum is in charge of hair styling, Lee Sang Yi handles customer service, and Kwak Dong Yeon takes care of cooking—raising anticipation for their chemistry and teamwork.

The teaser showcases the very real challenges faced by “Bogum’s Magic Curl,” ones familiar to any small business owner. One such moment captures the trio repeatedly being interrupted by customers just as they sit down to eat. Although the customers tell them to finish their meal first, Park Bo Gum, Lee Sang Yi, and Kwak Dong Yeon end up hurriedly eating instant noodles while standing.

The video also highlights the dramatic contrast between hectic and slow days. At times, the shop is so busy it feels like it’s on fire—while at other moments, not a single person passes by, leaving the barbershop eerily quiet. In one scene, as many as six customers arrive at once, sparking curiosity about whether novice hairstylist Park Bo Gum can manage so many clients at the same time.

In another moment, the trio adorably flinches at every sound from outside. Even while snacking, Park Bo Gum keeps his eyes fixed on the entrance, laughing as he says, “We keep looking over there.” Lee Sang Yi nods in agreement, adding, “You start hoping someone will come.”

Watch the teaser below!

“Bogum’s Magic Curl” will premiere on January 30 at 8:40 p.m. KST.

