Joo Jin Mo And Kim Mi Sook Are Entangled In A 30-Year-Long Family Feud In New Drama 'Recipe For Love'

Upcoming drama “Recipe for Love” has unveiled new stills of Kim Mi Sook and Joo Jin Mo!

“Recipe for Love” is a family reconciliation drama about two families who have been entangled in bad blood for 30 years. As misunderstandings are resolved and old wounds begin to heal, the two households gradually come together and are reborn as one family.

Kim Mi Sook stars as Na Seon Hae, a pharmacist and the wife of the Gong family’s eldest son. Her character is kind yet strong, warmhearted yet decisive. Meanwhile, Joo Jin Mo takes on the role of Yang Seon Chul, a proud and principled doctor of Korean medicine.

The newly released stills capture the characters exchanging meaningful gazes, hinting at the deep and complicated history they share. Their stern and serious expressions heighten curiosity about the conflicts stemming from their family’s long-standing, ill-fated relationship that has been passed down through generations.

The drama’s production team commented, “The solid acting skills of Kim Mi Sook and Joo Jin Mo will enhance the overall quality of the drama.” They added, “Please look forward to the passionate performances of these two as they move beyond a deeply rooted feud and search for the true meaning of family.”

“Recipe for Love” will premiere on January 31 at 8 p.m. KST.

