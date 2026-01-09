Seo Hyun Jin Confronts Chang Ryul’s Past As His Ex And Child’s Mother Reappears In “Love Me”

Seo Hyun Jin will come face-to-face with Chang Ryul’s ex-girlfriend and the mother of his child in JTBC’s “Love Me”!

A remake of a Swedish series by Josephine Bornebusch, “Love Me” tells the story of a somewhat selfish but relatable family where each member begins their own journey of love and personal growth. Seo Hyun Jin stars as Seo Jun Kyung, a successful OB-GYN (obstetrician-gynecologist) who seems to have a perfect life but is secretly hiding a deep loneliness.

Spoilers

Seo Jun Kyung’s boyfriend Ju Do Hyun (Chang Ryul) parted ways with his former girlfriend Im Yoon Joo (Gong Sung Ha) at the age of 20. She later gave birth to their child and moved to Germany, where she raised their son Daniel (Moon Woo Jin). 14 years later, Do Hyun is reunited with Daniel.

After coming to Korea and meeting Ju Do Hyun, Daniel chose to stay, a choice Do Hyun embraced wholeheartedly. Determined to make up for the years they lost, Do Hyun threw himself into fatherhood. Their bond didn’t come easily—marked by awkwardness, emotional distance, and occasional language barriers—but little by little, shared laughter began to bridge the gap. Amid the mix of guilt and gratitude, Jun Kyung respects Do Hyun’s decisions and quietly chooses to walk beside him, step by step.

However, Yoon Joo’s return to Korea signals a turning point. Her presence was first hinted at in the previous episode through a phone call with Daniel, whose radiant smile as he talked about his life in Korea with his father suggested a shift.

Newly released stills show Jun Kyung meeting Yoon Joo, Do Hyun’s ex-girlfriend and Daniel’s mother. While Jun Kyung appears visibly flustered, Yoon Joo remains calm and composed—and is even seen together with Do Hyun. Why has Yoon Joo returned to Korea, and what kind of impact will her appearance have on Jun Kyung and Do Hyun’s relationship?

The production team shared, “The scene where Jun Kyung meets Yoon Joo marks a significant moment where Do Hyun’s past and present truly intersect. The fact that Daniel is openly hostile toward Jun Kyung is also an important element in this dynamic. Please look forward to seeing how the choices made by Jun Kyung, Do Hyun, and Yoon Joo will shape the direction of their respective loves.”

The next episode of “Love Me” will air on January 9 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

