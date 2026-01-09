ARTMS, tripleS, And idntt's Agency Warns Strong Legal Action Against Malicious Posts

MODHAUS has warned of strong legal action against malicious posts targeting their artists.

On January 9, MODHAUS, the agency of ARTMS, tripleS, and idntt, released the following official statement:

Hello, this is MODHAUS.

MODHAUS is closely monitoring online and social media for posts targeting our artists—ARTMS, tripleS, and idntt—that involve malicious disparagement, the spread of false information, personal attacks, and defamation, in order to eradicate them.

Based on the evidence we have collected, we have filed complaints and reports with the authorities, and multiple offenders have been sanctioned for insult and for violating the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection, etc. (the Information and Communications Network Act).

Despite these actions, we have confirmed that malicious posts and falsehoods targeting the artists of MODHAUS are still being discovered.

MODHAUS will continue to respond firmly to malicious disparagement, the spread of false information, personal attacks, and defamation. We also reiterate that there will be no leniency or settlements alongside our legal measures.

Thank you.