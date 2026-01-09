Kim Sae Ron And Lee Chae Min Navigate A Shaken Friendship And Growing Feelings In New Film

The upcoming youth romance film “Every Day, We” (literal translation) has unveiled new stills!

Based on the webtoon of the same name, “Every Day, We” follows Ho Su (Lee Chae Min), who unexpectedly confesses his feelings to his childhood friend Yeo Wool (Kim Sae Ron) the day before high school begins. Caught off guard by his sudden confession and kiss, Yeo Wool reacts with anger, ending their friendship. On the long-awaited first day of high school, Yeo Wool and Ho Su find themselves in the same school and the same class, reunited under new circumstances.

The newly unveiled stills capture the raw, honest emotions of youths stepping into a new world—caught between friendship and love, laughing and crying as they navigate the growing pains of adolescence.

Ho Su and Yeo Wool’s once-steady friendship, shaken by an unexpected confession, gives way to uncertainty as new feelings begin to surface. Their tentative steps toward romance poignantly reflect the confusion and vulnerability of being 17, as they hover between what they were and what they might become.

Adding further tension, best friend Ju Yeon (Choi Yu Ju) and senior Ho Jae (Ryoo Ui Hyun) find themselves unexpectedly entangled in Ho Su and Yeo Wool’s relationship, adding fresh tension and excitement to the unfolding romance.

“Every Day, We” is set to hit theaters in February 2026.

