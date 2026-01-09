Zo In Sung, Park Jeong Min, Park Hae Joon, And Shin Sae Kyeong Converge In Vladivostok With Different Agendas In 'HUMINT'

The upcoming film “HUMINT” has unveiled new character posters!

“HUMINT” is a spy action film that focuses on the conflict between North and South Korean agents as they investigate criminal activities near the Vladivostok border.

The newly released posters vividly capture striking moments from the film featuring Chief Jo (Zo In Sung), Park Geon(Park Jeong Min), Hwang Chi Seong (Park Hae Joon), and Chae Seon Hwa (Shin Sae Kyeong). Rendered in bold, intense colors, the images convey the film’s high-stakes tension while raising anticipation for the powerful ensemble performance of the four actors.

Chief Jo’s character poster exudes commanding charisma against the cold, blue tones symbolic of Vladivostok.

Park Geon’s poster highlights a sharp, icy atmosphere through his piercing gaze, while Hwang Chi Seong’s image conveys the ruthless brutality of his character.

In contrast, Chae Seon Hwa’s poster shows her on high alert, heightening curiosity about her role and the unfolding narrative.

“HUMINT” is set to hit theaters on February 11.

