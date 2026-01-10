Go Ara Parts Ways With KINGKONG By STARSHIP

After three years, Go Ara has parted ways with KINGKONG by STARSHIP.

On January 10, KINGKONG by STARSHIP announced, “Our exclusive contract with Go Ara ended in January of this year.”

“We would like to thank [Go Ara] for the precious time she spent together with us as an artist under our agency, and we will sincerely cheer on her future endeavors,” continued the agency.

Go Ara, who first debuted in 2003 under SM Entertainment, signed with KING KONG by STARSHIP in January 2023.

