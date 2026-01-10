Moon Sang Min Tries To Win Nam Ji Hyun's Heart In 'To My Beloved Thief'

Get ready to see Moon Sang Min launch a full-on pursuit of Nam Ji Hyun in “To My Beloved Thief”!



KBS 2TV’s “To My Beloved Thief” is a new drama starring Nam Ji Hyun as Hong Eun Jo, a woman who is secretly the legendary thief known as Hong Gil Dong, and Moon Sang Min as Yi Yeol, a prince who unexpectedly swaps bodies with her.

Spoilers

Previously on “To My Beloved Thief,” Hong Eun Jo and Yi Yeol couldn’t stop thinking about each other after sharing a kiss during their second meeting. Hong Eun Jo confided in her mother about her confusing emotions, while Yi Yeol painstakingly analyzed the events of that fateful day in an attempt to understand Hong Eun Jo’s feelings.

The second episode of the drama ended with the two meeting for the third time. After being injured by an arrow while trying to protect Hong Gil Dong, Yi Yeol sought medical attention and wound up running into Hong Eun Jo, who had hurriedly shed her disguise—and whom he recognized as the woman who stole his first kiss.

Newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming third episode capture a smitten Yi Yeol attempting to win Hong Eun Jo’s heart. While tending to a patient in need of critical care, Hong Eun Jo is surprised by the unexpected arrival of Yi Yeol, who doesn’t hesitate to offer his help. As the two care for the patient together, they wind up growing closer—and the enamored look in Yi Yeol’s eyes reveals that he’s already fallen head over heels for Hong Eun Jo.

To find out if Yi Yeol will succeed in his pursuit of Hong Eun Jo, tune in to the third episode of “To My Beloved Thief” on January 10 at 9:20 p.m. KST!

