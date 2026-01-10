Nam Ji Hyun Seeks Out Moon Sang Min While In Disguise On 'To My Beloved Thief'

KBS 2TV’s “To My Beloved Thief” has shared a glimpse of a tense nighttime encounter between Nam Ji Hyun and Moon Sang Min!



“To My Beloved Thief” is a new drama starring Nam Ji Hyun as Hong Eun Jo, a woman who is secretly the legendary thief known as Hong Gil Dong, and Moon Sang Min as Yi Yeol, a prince who unexpectedly swaps bodies with her.

Previously on “To My Beloved Thief,” it was revealed that Hong Eun Jo is leading a double life. By day, she is a physician who takes care of the sick, but by night, she transforms into the legendary thief known as Hong Gil Dong in order to steal from corrupt officials and return their wealth to the people.

On the second episode of the drama, Yi Yeol managed to track down Hong Gil Dong, to Hong Eun Jo’s great shock. He then surprised her one more time by declaring that he wouldn’t pursue her as long as she didn’t take things too far: Yi Yeol was sympathetic to her cause, as he understood that her theft was not for personal gain but for the people.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming third episode, the two share another tense encounter when Hong Eun Jo appears before Yi Yeol while disguised as Hong Gil Dong. Concealing her identity behind Hong Gil Dong’s signature mask, Hong Eun Jo seeks out Yi Yeol of her own accord while armed with a bow.

As Hong Eun Jo gazes down at Yi Yeol from the rooftop and he stares back at her without flinching, there is palpable tension between the two of them.

To find out why Hong Gil Dong suddenly makes the dangerous decision to seek out her pursuer, catch the third episode of “To My Beloved Thief” on January 10 at 9:20 p.m. KST!

