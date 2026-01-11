January Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Jan 11, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for girl groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community indexes of various girl groups, using big data collected from December 11, 2025 to January 11, 2026.

BLACKPINK topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 6,194,975, marking a 16.90 percent increase in their score since December. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “Rosé,” “JUMP,” and “Tamagotchi,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “comeback,” “collaboration,” and “donate.” BLACKPINK’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 92.08 percent positive reactions.

Meanwhile, IVE took second place with a brand reputation index of 4,755,080 for January.

TWICE rose to third place with a brand reputation index of 3,582,007, marking a 14.55 percent increase in their score since last month.

ILLIT jumped to fourth place after seeing a 73.0 percent rise in their brand reputation index, bringing their total score to 3,387,538 for January.

Finally, Red Velvet came in at a close fifth with a brand reputation index of 3,229,515, marking an 18.10 percent increase in their score since December.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. BLACKPINK
  2. IVE
  3. TWICE
  4. ILLIT
  5. Red Velvet
  6. MAMAMOO
  7. aespa
  8. KiiiKiii
  9. OH MY GIRL
  10. LE SSERAFIM
  11. i-dle
  12. Apink
  13. WJSN
  14. BABYMONSTER
  15. Hearts2Hearts
  16. NMIXX
  17. izna
  18. Girl’s Day
  19. H1-KEY
  20. ITZY
  21. tripleS
  22. STAYC
  23. EXID
  24. FIFTY FIFTY
  25. Kep1er
  26. KATSEYE
  27. KISS OF LIFE
  28. UNIS
  29. cignature
  30. MEOVV

