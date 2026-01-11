January Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for girl groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community indexes of various girl groups, using big data collected from December 11, 2025 to January 11, 2026.

BLACKPINK topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 6,194,975, marking a 16.90 percent increase in their score since December. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “Rosé,” “JUMP,” and “Tamagotchi,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “comeback,” “collaboration,” and “donate.” BLACKPINK’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 92.08 percent positive reactions.

Meanwhile, IVE took second place with a brand reputation index of 4,755,080 for January.

TWICE rose to third place with a brand reputation index of 3,582,007, marking a 14.55 percent increase in their score since last month.

ILLIT jumped to fourth place after seeing a 73.0 percent rise in their brand reputation index, bringing their total score to 3,387,538 for January.

Finally, Red Velvet came in at a close fifth with a brand reputation index of 3,229,515, marking an 18.10 percent increase in their score since December.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!