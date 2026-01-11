Watch: ALPHA DRIVE ONE Faces Off Against 'Amazing Saturday' Cast In New Preview

Get ready to see ALPHA DRIVE ONE appear as a full group on the next episode of “Amazing Saturday”!

On January 10, the popular tvN variety show aired a sneak peek of its upcoming episode, which will feature all eight members of ALPHA DRIVE ONE as guests.

The preview begins with ALPHA DRIVE ONE members Leo, Junseo, Sangwon, and Xinlong arriving on set. Leo passionately throws himself into the show’s games but doesn’t necessarily do as well as he’d hoped; similarly, Junseo starts out determined, but soon finds himself struggling to guess the right answers.

Sangwon momentarily impresses the cast when it looks like he’s diligently writing down the correct lyrics to a song, but he hilariously clarifies that he was “songwriting” by coming up with his own lyrics instead. Meanwhile, Xinlong wows everyone with his Korean language and dancing skills, along with his confidence.

Finally, the remaining ALPHA DRIVE ONE members join their bandmates on set, where all eight members greet viewers together before facing off against the “Amazing Saturday” cast for a game.

ALPHA DRIVE ONE’s episode of “Amazing Saturday” will air on January 17 at 7:40 p.m. KST. In the meantime, check out the new preview below!

Watch how ALPHA DRIVE ONE was formed on “BOYS II PLANET” on Viki below:

