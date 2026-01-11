KATSEYE Enters Top 25 Of UK's Official Singles Chart For 1st Time As 'Internet Girl' Debuts

KATSEYE has reached a new career high in the United Kingdom!

On January 9 local time, the Official Charts (widely regarded as the U.K. equivalent to Billboard’s U.S. charts) announced that KATSEYE’s new single “Internet Girl” had debuted at No. 24 on its Official Singles Chart.

The entry marks KATSEYE’s highest ranking yet on the Official Singles Chart, overtaking their hit single “Gabriela,” which peaked at No. 38 last October.

Meanwhile, “Gabriela” re-entered the Official Singles Chart at No. 93 this week, marking its 16th non-consecutive week on the chart.

Congratulations to KATSEYE!

Check out the official visualizer for “Internet Girl” below:

Source (1)