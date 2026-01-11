ZEROBASEONE's Park Gun Wook Donates To Help Children In Need On His Birthday

ZEROBASEONE’s Park Gun Wook celebrated his birthday by donating to a meaningful cause!

On January 10, the Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association announced that Park Gun Wook had donated 11 million won (approximately $7,550) to help children at risk of food insecurity.

Park Gun Wook’s donation will go towards the “Hope Lunchbox” program, which helps children who are at risk of going hungry due to gaps in care, poverty, abuse, or neglect. The program not only provides lunchboxes and meal kits for children in need, but also supports them in other ways such as offering psychological counseling, parenting coaching, and family activities so that they can receive regular meals and care.

“I wanted to share my heart, even in a small way, on my birthday,” said Park Gun Wook. “I hope that the meals provided to these children will warm up their day and help them to nurture their hopes and dreams.”

“We’re grateful to Park Gun Wook for his meaningful act of sharing on his birthday to help children at risk of food insecurity,” said Kim Hee Yoon, the head of relief fundraising at the Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association. “Hope Bridge will do its utmost to provide children with regular meals and support their healthy growth.”

We hope Park Gun Wook had a very happy birthday!

