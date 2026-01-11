Moon Sang Min Visits Nam Ji Hyun Late At Night In 'To My Beloved Thief'

KBS 2TV’s “To My Beloved Thief” has shared a sneak peek of a romantic nighttime meeting between Moon Sang Min and Nam Ji Hyun!

“To My Beloved Thief” is a new drama starring Nam Ji Hyun as Hong Eun Jo, a woman who is secretly the legendary thief known as Hong Gil Dong, and Moon Sang Min as Yi Yeol, a prince who unexpectedly swaps bodies with her.

Previously on “To My Beloved Thief,” Hong Eun Jo suddenly kissed Yi Yeol out of the blue, then later insisted it was just an impulsive mistake and nothing more. For Yi Yeol, however, that kiss held a great deal of meaning, and he was unable to dismiss it as merely a mistake.

When Yi Yeol found out that Hong Eun Jo was a court physician, he intentionally sought her out, and he realized in the process just how deeply he had fallen for her. However, as Hong Eun Jo is about to be married, she was unable to accept his romantic overtures.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming fourth episode, Yi Yeol pays Hong Eun Jo a furtive visit late at night, when everyone is asleep. As the two engage in a serious conversation, Hong Eun Jo looks startled by what Yi Yeol has to say, even as her heart flutters in response. Meanwhile, Yi Yeol’s unwavering gaze hints at his determination to see his feelings through to the end.

To find out what happens during this late-night date, tune in to the fourth episode of “To My Beloved Thief” on January 11 at 9:20 p.m. KST!

