Lee Joo Bin Can't Sleep While Spending The Night With Ahn Bo Hyun In 'Spring Fever'

Get ready for some major romantic tension on the next episode of tvN’s “Spring Fever”!

“Spring Fever” is a heartwarming romantic comedy about the love story between Yoon Bom (Lee Joo Bin), an emotionally cold high school teacher, and Seon Jae Gyu (Ahn Bo Hyun), the passionate man who melts her frozen heart.

Previously on “Spring Fever,” Yoon Bom’s uneventful daily life was shaken up by Seon Jae Gyu, the uncle of her student Seon Han Gyeol (Cho Jun Young). When the two of them headed to Seoul together to find Choi Se Jin (Lee Jae In), who had run away from home, Yoon Bom suddenly recalled her forgotten memories of where she’d met Seon Jae Gyu before.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming third episode, Seon Jae Gyu and Yoon Bom unexpectedly wind up spending a night together in Seoul. The tension between them is palpable as they make eye contact, and later, Yoon Bom is unable to fall asleep. As Yoon Bom is someone who doesn’t usually express her emotions, the sight of her wide-eyed in bed raises the question of what could have happened between them.

The next set of stills show Seon Jae Gyu and Yoon Bom on a date at a restaurant, with the atmosphere looking markedly different from before. Yoon Bom cheerfully prepares a wrap for Seon Jae Gyu, and her casual physical contact leaves him bewildered by her suddenly affectionate behavior.

To find out if Yoon Bom opens her heart to Seon Jae Gyu—and how her newly resurfaced memories will affect their relationship—catch the third episode of “Spring Fever” on January 12 at 8:50 p.m. KST!

