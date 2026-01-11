'Once We Were Us' Becomes 1st Film Of 2026 To Surpass 1 Million Moviegoers

“Once We Were Us” is off to a strong start at the Korean box office!

On the afternoon of January 11, the Korean Film Council officially announced that “Once We Were Us” had surpassed 1 million moviegoers—making it the first Korean film released in 2026 to reach the milestone. The movie was originally released on December 31, meaning that it took just 12 days to hit the 1 million mark.

In order to celebrate the film’s achievement, stars Mun Ka Young and Koo Kyo Hwan, along with director Kim Do Young, shared personal handwritten messages thanking audiences for showing the movie so much love.

A remake of the Chinese film “Us and Them,” “Once We Were Us” tells the story of Eun Ho (Koo Kyo Hwan) and Jung Won (Mun Ka Young). 10 years after the end of their passionate love, the two unexpectedly reunite and revisit memories from their past.

Congratulations to the film’s cast and crew!

Watch Mun Ka Young in “Law and the City” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out Koo Kyo Hwan’s film “Escape” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)