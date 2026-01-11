'Surely Tomorrow' Stars Share What The Drama Means To Them Ahead Of Tonight's Finale

The stars of JTBC’s “Surely Tomorrow” have shared their final thoughts ahead of tonight’s series finale!

With just one episode of “Surely Tomorrow” left to go, leads Parks Seo Joon and Won Ji An took a moment to look back on the drama and what it meant to them.

Park Seo Joon spoke fondly of his character, sharing, “I empathized a lot with Lee Gyeong Do, who was inept at expressing his feelings but whose consideration for others was deeper than anyone’s.”

“During the year I spent as Lee Gyeong Do, I learned just how special it is for an ordinary person’s love to remain unchanged for a long period of time, along with how strong the power of warm love can be,” he continued.

Riffing off the drama’s Korean title (which literally translates to “Waiting for Gyeong Do”), Park Seo Joon went on to express his gratitude to the show’s viewers by saying, “I’d like to sincerely thank everyone who waited for Gyeong Do together with us.”

Meanwhile, Won Ji An remarked, “I’m thankful that we were able to successfully wrap up ‘Surely Tomorrow’ without any issues. While watching the drama on TV, I kept being reminded of how hard the director, cast, and crew worked, which made me feel grateful.”

She concluded by saying, “I’d like to sincerely thank the viewers who tuned in to ‘Surely Tomorrow’ until the end and rooted for Gyeong Do and Ji Woo. I hope this drama remains with you for a long time as a warm and comfortable memory.”

The final episode of “Surely Tomorrow” will air on January 11 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

