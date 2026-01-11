Watch: Lee Na Young, Jung Eun Chae, And Lee Chung Ah Unite To Support Women In Crisis In 'Honour' Teaser

ENA’s upcoming law drama “Honour” has shared a closer look at the main characters!

Based on a Swedish series, “Honour” is a mystery thriller that tells the story of three lawyers who confront a massive scandal from the past head-on.

Lee Na Young, Jung Eun Chae, and Lee Chung Ah star as founding partners of the law firm L&J (Listen and Join), which specializes in representing victims of crimes against women.

Lee Na Young plays Yoon Ra Young, a high-profile celebrity lawyer with a huge following and the public face of L&J (Listen and Join). Jung Eun Chae plays Kang Shin Jae, the CEO of L&J, while Lee Chung Ah stars as Hwang Hyun Jin, L&J’s passionate, action-oriented lawyer. Rather than staying behind a desk, Hyun Jin relentlessly pursues the truth in the field.

The teaser begins by introducing Yoon Ra Young, a celebrity lawyer who boldly voices her thoughts through the media. Despite the funeral wreaths sent to L&J with angry messages, Yoon Ra Young calmly says, “Just leave them. They’re beautiful.”

“Perfect CEO” Kang Shin Jae also exudes a powerful aura. Despite the vulgar word written on her car windshield, Kang Shin Jae maintains her confident smile, reassuring, “This level of attack is nothing.” With a sharp gaze that pierces through her opponents, Kang Shin Jae shows her resolve to see her cases through the end and to come out victorious.

Meanwhile, Hwang Hyun Jin displays both her passionate sincerity as well as her impressive skills in martial arts as an action-oriented character. As she fearlessly chases the truth, Hwang Hyun Jin remarks, “No matter what anyone says, fighting without getting discouraged is cool.”

The teaser comes to a close as Yoon Ra Young directs a message to the women victims in crisis: “Please reach out. We will take your hand.”

The production team shared, “‘Honour’ is a project that will depict in depth the process in which the three female lawyers will take on large scandals head-on, each with their own beliefs and in their own ways,” further raising anticipation for the tight-knit relationship between the characters portrayed by Lee Na Young, Jung Eun Chae, and Lee Chung Ah.

“Honour” is set to premiere on February 2 at 10 p.m. KST.

Until then, watch Lee Chung Ah in “VIP” on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1)