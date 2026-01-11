Watch: Kim Hye Yoon And Lomon Become Unexpectedly Intertwined In 'No Tail To Tell' Preview

SBS’s upcoming fantasy drama “No Tail to Tell” has shared a sneak preview of the first episode!

“No Tail to Tell” is a fantasy romance starring Kim Hye Yoon as Eun Ho, a quirky Gen Z gumiho (a magical nine-tailed fox) who is determined not to become human, and Lomon as Kang Si Yeol, an overly confident world-class soccer player. The drama follows the chaotic journey of the two as they attempt to save one another.

The teaser begins with Eun Ho narrating, “Living as a gumiho—there’s no time to be bored,” as she takes on various leisurely activities such as basking in the sun, indoor rock climbing, and woodworking.

On the other hand, Kang Si Yeol refers to himself as a “broke genius,” having to take on soccer practice and part-time jobs together. He resolves, “After a few years, I’m going to be a very famous player.”

Eventually, Eun Ho and Kang Si Yeol share an unexpected encounter when a soccer ball suddenly hits Eun Ho’s head. Eun Ho tells Kang Si Yeol, “You’ll just be ‘Human 1.’ Because there’s no way that a future I’ve seen will change.”

However, after a mysterious accident, Eun Ho receives the warning, “You’re scale is tipping.” Nevertheless, Eun Ho stands firm, saying, “So what—are you telling me to become a human? I refuse!”

Watch the teaser below!

“No Tail to Tell” will premiere on January 16, 2026 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

