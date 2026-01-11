'Pro Bono' Stars Say Goodbye + Thank Viewers Ahead Of Tonight's Finale

The cast of tvN’s “Pro Bono” shared their final farewells ahead of tonight’s series finale!

With just one episode left in the drama’s run, Jung Kyung Ho remarked, “I’d like to thank everyone who tuned in to ‘Pro Bono.’”

“Because a new client appeared every episode, I think [‘Pro Bono’] was like a bundle of gifts that offered its viewers lots of different kinds of fun,” continued the actor. “I hope that the message hidden within all that [fun] was also fully conveyed.”

So Ju Yeon expressed her gratitude to the show’s viewers by saying, “Thank you to all of the viewers who loved and cared for ‘Pro Bono.’ Happy New Year, and I hope that your days will be as heartwarming as ‘Pro Bono.’”

Lee Yoo Young shared, “The role of Oh Jung In was a new challenge for me, and so it was both difficult and fun at the same time.”

“I’m truly happy and proud that we received so much love,” she continued. “I’m sincerely grateful to all the viewers who gave us their love.”

Yoon Na Moo commented, “The writer, director, and all of the staff worked truly hard [on this drama]. It was an honor to be a part of ‘Pro Bono,’ and thank you for giving me a precious memory.”

He added, “I’d also like to sincerely thank all the viewers who loved ‘Pro Bono.’”

Seo Hye Won revealed that the drama held special meaning for her, explaining, “Through ‘Pro Bono,’ I found the determination to strive to become a better person, and I also gained strength and inspiration that will last in my heart for a long time.”

“I hope that this drama also gave viewers strength and the hope that good people definitely exist,” she continued.

Finally, Kang Hyung Suk concluded, “Thank you to everyone who’s tuned in to ‘Pro Bono’ up until now. My 2025 was happy and filled with ‘Pro Bono.’ I wish everyone a happy new year.”

The final episode of “Pro Bono” will air on January 11 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

