Watch: Park Shin Hye Runs Into Cho Han Gyul After Her Youthful Transformation In 'Undercover Miss Hong' Preview

tvN’s upcoming drama “Undercover Miss Hong” has shared a sneak peek at the first episode!

Set in the late 1990s, “Undercover Miss Hong” is a comedy starring Park Shin Hye as Hong Geum Bo, an elite financial supervisory officer in her 30s who goes undercover as a 20-year-old entry-level employee at a securities firm where suspicious financial transactions have been detected.

The newly released teaser previewing the first episode of “Undercover Miss Hong” introduces Hong Geum Bo, who is great at her job despite having no sense of camaraderie or loyalty.

When Hwang Geum Bo receives the order to go undercover as an entry-level employee, she appears offended at the suggestion, saying, “I’m a learned woman.” As Yoon Jae Beom (Kim Won Hae) shows skepticism for her ability to pass as a 20-year-old, Hwang Geum Bo reappears, sporting her new youthful transformation.

The teaser ends with Hwang Geum Bo at a a video rental shop, trying to rent the same video as Albert Oh (Cho Han Gyul), a cinephile and the maternal grandson of the Hanmin Securities chairman.

Check out the teaser below!

“Undercover Miss Hong” will premiere on January 17 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Park Shin Hye in “Heirs” on Viki:

Watch Now



